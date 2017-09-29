3 Ways to Spruce Up Your Denim Jacket for Fall

What makes the denim jacket so darn fantastic? The fact that no matter the season, the multi-purpose wardrobe staple goes with just about anything and can be worn in winter, spring, summer, and now fall. The downside to wearing your denim jacket so often is that it can often leave you feeling uninspired. Luckily, we put together three trendy outfits that will reinvigorate your love for the timeless classic.
Below, check out our favorite styling tips and tricks that will help reinvent how you style your go-to jacket this fall.
1. BELT IT
Shop the look: Madewell denim jacket, $128; madewell.com. Topshop sweater, $100; topshop.com. Frame skirt, $395; orchardmile.com. Maximum Henry belt, $115; maximumhenry.com. Jenny Bird earrings, $75; urbanoutfitters.com. Tory Burch bag, $578; toryburch.com. Mango boots, $60; mango.com.
Try cinching your jacket at the waist with a chic leather belt. This will emphasize your waist and add a cool feminine touch.
2. ACCESSORIZE IT
Shop the look: J Brand x Bella Freud denim jacket, $398; jbrandjeans.com. Maggie Marilyn sweater, $340; net-a-porter.com. Ganni pants, $170; needsupply.com. Adidas sneakers, $125; endclothing.com. Calvin Klein bag, $124; asos.com. Monki space iron on patches, $8 (sold as a set of 4); asos.com. Bermuda Press 'I Love Dogs' pin, $12; urbanoutfitters.com. Yesterdays coffee addict pin, $12; urbanoutfitters.com. Adam J. Kurtz 'You Tried' gold star pin, $12; urbanoutfitters.com.
Add a personal touch with DIY iron on patches and pins. Your options are endless, affordable, and easy to apply!
3. LAYER IT
Shop the look: Zara denim jacket, $70; zara.com. Hofmann Copenhagen silk blouse, $321; hofmanncopenhagen.com. J. Crew coat, $350; jcrew.com. H&M corduroy pants, $60; hm.com. Trademark earrings, $298; needsupply.com. Intentionally Blank shoes, $198; needsupply.com. Mother of Pearl bag, $540; motherofpearlfashion.com.
Pair your denim jacket with a coat that has a roomy relaxed fit, which will make it easier to add layers. The denim jacket gives off the cool-girl vibe, while the wool coat screams chic and sophisticated, making this look perfect for any day of the week.