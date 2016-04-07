Shop a Spring Dress a Day: The Elevated, Yet Easy Way to Wear White

Though little black dresses get all the fanfare, we are particularly taken with little white dresses (or LWDs) when the weather warms up. Whether worn with sun-kissed skin at the beach or sneakers at the flower market, there is a certain effortlessness that exudes from a breezy cotton frock.

Case in point: This embroidered Dôen dress ($280; shopdoen.com). Crafted from crinkled gauze and accented with flowing tassels, this number is meant to be worn loose and free. It almost resembles a dress that is found in a far-flung market, so we've styled it as such with a gold-plated horn and leather necklace, embellished pom-pom clutch, hand-crocheted rafia wedge sandals, and chic oversized shades. Shop the look, below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Dôen dress, $280; shopdoen.com. Aurelie Bidermann necklace, $137; aureliebidermann.com. Antik Batik clutch, $225; net-a-porter.com. Robert Clergerie sandals, $525; matchesfashion.com. Fendi sunglasses, $465; solsticesunglasses.com.

—Market by Stephanie Araujo