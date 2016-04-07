Shop a Spring Dress a Day: The Elevated, Yet Easy Way to Wear White

The best way to usher in spring? A wardrobe full of new dresses. Every day this week, we'll be spotlighting a dress that we adore (and that we'll most likely scoop up for ourselves), along with styling ideas and tips, so that you can have your chicest season yet.
Though little black dresses get all the fanfare, we are particularly taken with little white dresses (or LWDs) when the weather warms up. Whether worn with sun-kissed skin at the beach or sneakers at the flower market, there is a certain effortlessness that exudes from a breezy cotton frock.
Case in point: This embroidered Dôen dress ($280; shopdoen.com). Crafted from crinkled gauze and accented with flowing tassels, this number is meant to be worn loose and free. It almost resembles a dress that is found in a far-flung market, so we've styled it as such with a gold-plated horn and leather necklace, embellished pom-pom clutch, hand-crocheted rafia wedge sandals, and chic oversized shades. Shop the look, below.
Shop the look: Dôen dress, $280; shopdoen.com. Aurelie Bidermann necklace, $137; aureliebidermann.com. Antik Batik clutch, $225; net-a-porter.com. Robert Clergerie sandals, $525; matchesfashion.com. Fendi sunglasses, $465; solsticesunglasses.com.
—Market by Stephanie Araujo