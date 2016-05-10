4 Surefire Spring Date Night Outfits

Matching sets get a bad rap—think cardigans and their counterparts—but there is nothing mumsy about this cropped spaghetti strap top and slit skirt in a fun pineapple print. Up the sophistication with pearl drop earrings and blush mules to prevent it from going into vacation territory.

Shop the look: Reformation two piece, $218; thereformation.com. BaubleBar earrings, $32; baublebar.com. Asos mules, $65; asos.com.