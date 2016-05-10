4 Surefire Spring Date Night Outfits

We've talked to you about the what to wear on date night struggle before, offering you advice from the chicest women around, including model Ashley Graham and Brother Vellies Creative Director Aurora James, but a new season requires a new plan of attack. Whether you have been with your significant other for years or are playing the field right now, spring's onslaught of breezy dresses, fun rompers, and sophisticated jumpsuits offer a flirty alternative to your fall sweater-and-leather leggings uniform. So, we've broken down the perfect outfits based on one easy-to-wear hero piece. Expect new and interesting ways to show skin and head-turning accessories, below.
1. Hero Piece: The Matching Set
Matching sets get a bad rap—think cardigans and their counterparts—but there is nothing mumsy about this cropped spaghetti strap top and slit skirt in a fun pineapple print. Up the sophistication with pearl drop earrings and blush mules to prevent it from going into vacation territory.
Shop the look: Reformation two piece, $218; thereformation.com. BaubleBar earrings, $32; baublebar.com. Asos mules, $65; asos.com.
2. HERO PIECE: THE JUMPSUIT
When crafted from well-worn denim this cut-out jumpsuit doesn't read too over-the-top. Red fringe heels and a rose gold bracelet get things nighttime ready, but a white cross-body bag makes sure you don't look try-hard.
Shop the look: Solid & Striped jumpsuit, $298; solidandstriped.com. Forever 21 bracelet, $139; forever21.com. Ann Taylor bag, $98; anntaylor.com. Aquazzura heels, $785; barneys.com.
3. HERO PIECE: THE DRESS
When in doubt, a LBD always works for date night, but rather than choosing something overt, we prefer a slip dress-inspired style that leaves much to the imagination. Colorful tassel earrings ensure a playful vibe, while lace-up sandals proves you're up for wherever the night may take you.
Shop the look: Club Monaco dress, $395; clubmonaco.com. J. Crew earrings, $65; jcrew.com. K. Jacques sandals, $268; shopbop.com.
4. Hero Piece: The Romper
Rompers can sometimes read too twee, but this metallic thread silk ruffled style is totally polished. Finish the look with ankle-wrap pumps and a mint cross-body for an evening affair.
Shop the look: Zimmermann romper, $595; shopbop.com. Ted Baker London bag, $115; tedbaker.com. Zara heels, $60; zara.com.