See 6 Portraits of Female Designers Who Are Sharing Their Empowering Stories

Hot on the heels of International Women’s Day comes another reason to celebrate women (as if we needed help coming up with another one!). E-commerce website and app SPRING has launched #SpringStories, a campaign that honors 33 female founders of fashion and accessory brands through an intimate portrait series by Diego Uchitel to support the #PledgeForParity.

The portraits, featuring designers like Rebecca Minkoff, Eileen Fisher (above), and Suno’s Erin Beatty, will be paired with personal stories about the inspiring and hard work these women put into building their brands, what they learned along the way, and what keeps them feeling empowered. "I am honored to take part in a project where women are sharing their authentic stories," says Fisher of the campaign. "When we learn about the challenges other women have faced and overcome we feel connected, understood, and encouraged."

And, while the campaign pays homage to the vision and persistence of these established #girlbosses, it also looks to honor the next generation of young women with an in-app experience that will allow consumers the opportunity to swipe and donate to charity partner I Am That Girl (each donation will be fully matched by SPRING). The charity, founded by Alexis Jones and Emily Greener, works with young girls to transform self-doubt into self-love through open and honest dialogues.

“If we are going to succeed in shifting girl culture, we have to weave our message through mainstream pop culture and what better way to do that than by celebrating these powerhouse women who set the trends,” says Greener, adding that campaigns like this one make uplifting women and admiring positive female role models the latest trend.

Scroll down to see more exclusive portraits from the campaign and read what these designers have to say about the significance of empowering women and making the #PledgeForParity. Then head over to the SPRING app to check out all of the women's portraits and stories and learn more about the inspiring impact IATG is making in the lives of young girls.