7 Sporty-Chic Essentials to Step Up Your Tennis Game

Wimbledon may have come and gone, but we're still knee-deep in tennis season. And considering the racquet sport arguably has the best fashion in the game (we're looking at you, Serena), we rounded up our favorite essentials to keep you looking chic as you sweat it out on the court. Scroll through below for our picks.
-
1. MESH VISOR
Shield your eyes from the sun (and soak up sweat) with this lightweight topper made of breathable mesh fabric.
Athleta, $28; athleta.gap.com
-
2. SLEEVELESS POLO AND TENNIS SKIRT
Pair a classic polo with a printed pleated skirt for easy, effortless style.
Sleeveless Polo ($95) and Pleated-Hem Tennis Skirt ($130), Tory Sport; torysport.com
-
3. SNEAKERS
Not only does this sneaker mold to the shape of your foot—it features super resilient cushioning to help you nail those impossible-to-get-to drop shots.
Nike, $140; store.nike.com
-
4. ZIP-UP JACKET
Layer on this twill jacket during warm-up and ditch it when the game starts heating up.
Lacoste, $129; lacoste.com
-
5. TENNIS BAG
This roomy canvas tote can fit two tennis racquets and all of your whites. Emblazon it with your monogram to ensure everyone knows it's yours.
Parker Thatch, $188; parkerthatch.com
-
6. Tennis Ball Keychain
Add a touch of quirk to your tennis bag with this neon yellow keychain made of soft mink fur.
Anya Hindmarch, $495; farfetch.com