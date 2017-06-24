10 'Something Blue' Wedding Ideas That Will Bring You Extra Luck on Your Special Day

We've all heard the old English rhyme something old, something new, something borrowed, something blue. But you may not have known the meaning behind the wedding saying. Well, it's pretty much a list of items that are believed to bring the couple happiness throughout their marriage—kind of like a good luck charm.
The old, new, and borrowed categories are pretty general, so you could basically pick anything to represent each must-have. But choosing something blue isn't so easy, especially since it's the item that the bride usually carries or wears on the big day. Luckily, there are several ways for brides to add the color to their look. Cobalt blue undergarments can be hidden underneath her gown, or the bride could skip the traditional blush manicure for a pastel paint job. The options are endless.
VIDEO: 5 Ways to Cut Wedding Costs
If you're not sure where to start, check out our list of ideas below to get your creative juices flowing.
-
1. Tasha Set of 2 Crystal Bobby Pins
Make your hair sparkle with glamorous hair pins.
$14
-
2. ROSAMOSARIO Cosmic Love Chantilly lace and silk-crepe robe
Before you slip on your dress, keep covered in a silky robe.
$1,195
-
3. Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Subnormal
Add a hint of color to your nails with a pale blue manicure.
$18
-
4. Givenchy Pavé Drop Earrings
Frame your face with chandelier earrings covered in light-reflecting stones.
$45
-
5. Badgley Mischka Bankston Sandal
Step into light blue heels decked out with shiny crystals.
$165 (Originally $235)
-
6. PHILIP TREACY Pillbox embellished veiled headpiece
Walk down the aisle wearing a veil with little blue flowers.
$555 (Origially $1,850)
-
7. DOLCE & GABBANA Swarovski crystal brooch
Pin a gold-plated brooch to your dress.
$745
-
8. Imagine Vince Camuto 'Devin' Sandal
Wrap your feet in strappy navy blue heels.
$110
-
9. Nina Ricci Lilly Clutch
Carry your essentials in a dainty clutch.
$954 (Originally $1,590)
-
10. HANKY PANKY Keepsake Bridal Box
And wear a garter that includes blues trimmings.
$32