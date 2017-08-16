Celebrate the Solar Eclipse With These Cosmic Fashion and Beauty Finds

You might not be able to get your hands on a pair of solar-eclipse sunglasses by Monday August 21, but at least you can get in the spirit by wearing something inspired by the sun, moon, and stars. Several fashion designers are looking to the cosmos for inspiration, from star-spangled jeans to necklaces embellished with moon charms.
Oh, and the beauty department is also on board with the celestial celebration. You could treat your skin to a Meteor Shower scrub on the special day, thanks to brands like Blaq. Or you can have a relaxing evening by lighting a cosmic candle by Paddywax. There are so many heavenly ideas.
Get ready to witness history, and discover some of our favorite galactic items in the round up below.
-
1. Meteor Shower Scrub
Blaq | $25
-
2. Jamie Star Embroidered Skinny Jeans
Topshop | $110
-
3. Moon & Stars Pendant
The Styled Collection | $9
-
4. Mini Star Stud Faux Leather Backpack
BP | $45
-
5. METEORITES SILVER RING
APM Monaco | $192
-
6. Star Print Wrap Blouse
Madewell | $75
-
7. Star Embellished Polo Dress
Givenchy | $680
-
8. Hypnose Star 24H Waterproof Volumizing Mascara
Lancome | $29
-
9. New Ace Star Sneaker
Gucci | $620
-
10. Jupiter Lace Up Sandal
Steve Madden | $40 (Originally $60)
-
11. Celestial Cosmic Grapefruit Blush Glass Candle
Paddywax | $32
-
12. Silver-plated, crystal and faux pearl earrings
$330