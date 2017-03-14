How to Rock Loud Fashion Like Solange Knowles

When it comes to extroverted fashion, Solange Knowles knows best. Whether it’s head-to-toe brights or mixed prints, this fashion icon in the making has yet to meet a style she won’t try. Take a page from her book and go for an ensemble rendered in super-saturated hues. The key here is keeping the silhouette streamlined and yet offbeat (in the best way possible).

VIDEO: Favorite Solange Beauty Moments

Need some pointers? Try these loud pieces: from highlighter trousers to mixed-metal sandals to a crisp blazer in Knowles’s favorite neutral, fire-engine red.

Courtesy (6)

Shop the look: Sandro blazer, $47-; us.sandro-paris.com. 3.1 Phillip Lim pants, $550; 31philliplim.com. Garrett LEight x Clare V. sunglasses, $340; garrettleight.com. Apeice Apart dress, $385; apieceapart.com. Stuart Weitzman pumps, $425; stuartweitzman.com.

Beauty beat: Hair pro Nicole Helms uses Sebastian Professional Shaper Plus Hairspray ($19; ulta.com) to add body to Knowles's natural ringlets.

Courtesy (5)

Shop the look: T by Alexander Wang dress, $450; alexandermang.com. Judith Leiber Couture, $2,195; neimanmarcus.com. whit top, $278; shopbop.com. Zazen bear ring, $550; zazenbear.com. Effy Jewelry ring, $3,330; effyjewelry.com. Gabriel & Co. ring, $520; gabrielny.com. Aldo sandals, $80; aldoshoes.com.