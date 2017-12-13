Snow Suits To Make You The Ultimate Snow Bunny

It’s December and that means time to get in full-on snow bunny mode. We found the ultimate snow suit pairings that are guaranteed to make you best dressed on the slopes. Whether you're heading to the Swiss Alps in a mismatched metallic Fendi duo, getting sporty in Vail with a Fusalp onesie, or making a statement on the slopes in Canada—we have the snow suits for you!
Shop our favorite snow outfit combinations for your winter getaways.
-
1. Perfect Moment Red Ski Jacket and Pants
Own the mountain in the racing stripes of Perfect Moment.
Shop the look: Perfect Moment jacket, $600; perfectmoment.com. Perfect Moment pants, $400; mytheresa.com.
-
2. Fendi Metallic Snow Set
Fendi’s pastel metallics will have you ruling the slopes.
Shop the look: Fendi pastel metallic jacket, $2,600; net-a-porter.com. Fendi pastel metallic pants, $1,150; net-a-porter.com.
-
3. Fuslap Ski Jumpsuit
Want to make getting ready for the slopes one step shorter? Invest in a sleek jumpsuit.
Fuslap Umma high-neck jumpsuit$999; matchesfashion.com
-
4. The North Face Tonal Ski Duo
You will be a vision in white with this North Face sporty pairing.
Shop the look: The North Face ski jacket, $699; thenorthface.com. The North Face pants, $140; thenorthface.com.
-
5. Under Armour Lindsey Vonn Collection Jacket and Pants
Add your own personal flare to your snow look with a chic collar and unique silhouette.
Shop the look: Under Amour Lindsey Vonn jacket, $500; underarmour.com. Under Armour snow pants, $160; underarmour.com.
-
6. Obermeyer Pastel Snow Suit
Keep the silhouettes classic but have some fun with color this season.
Shop the look: Obermeyer pastel ski coat, $450; obermeyer.com. Obermeyer snow pants, $199; obermeyer.com.
-
7. Topshop Sno Ski Set
Your fellow snow bunnies will always be able to spot you in this bright pink combo.
Shop the look: Topshop Sno jacket, $190; net-a-porter.com. Topshop Sno pants, $250; net-a-porter.com.