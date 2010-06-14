Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Slimming Swimsuits
1. Minimize Your RearNot so crazy about your womanly hips? Think retro with a stomach-flattening high-waisted bottom in an eye-tricking chain print.
Bikini, Ave, $176; at anthropologie.com.
2. Make Your Hips DisappearThis colorblock design does it all: the eye-popping top shows off your bustline and whittles the waist with an obi-like band, all while contrasting with a plain black bottom in slenderizing high-density spandex.
Maillot, $144; at saksfifthavenue.com.
3. Whittle Your WaistHere's an old-fashioned (and entirely seductive) approach: lace-up the back of this corseted one-piece to sculpt your midsection down to Scarlett O'Hara size.
Corset Suit, $230; at net-a-porter.com.
4. Hide Your BellySkip the crunches and reach for this on-trend tiered tankini. Not only will the loose layers cover not-so-rock-hard abs, the mini floral print will camouflage any extra lumps and bumps.
Bikini, Marc by Marc Jacobs, $288; at nordstrom.com.
5. Camouflage Your Mid-SectionChevron stripes give the illusion of a teensy waistline-and have a similar effect on the rear view.
Maillot, $100; at anthropologie.com.
6. Cover Your ThighsThis is not your grandma's skirt suit! A mini-sarong reveals a narrow waist while keeping your rear under wraps.
Skirted Two-Piece, $148; at nordstrom.com.
7. Slenderize All OverTechnology meets fashion with this ruffled bandeau suit. A mesh compression liner will sculpt your waist and rear while the velvet tiers add volume to your bustline.
Tank Suit, $178; at saksfifthavenue.com.
8. Trim Your MiddleYou'll feel like a '40s glamour girl in this sexy shirred one piece. Heavy-duty spandex and a ruched top layer will create an hourglass effect.
One-Piece, $142; at nordstrom.com.
9. Support Your CurvesA halter neckline will bring your girls front and center while gathers along the torso minimize your mid-section.
Halter One-Piece, $40; at target.com.
10. Conceal a TummyWhat did we do before tankinis? This loose-fitting top glides over a softer stomach while the low-dipping halter neckline draws eyes upwards.
Tankini, $79; at canvas.landsend.com.
