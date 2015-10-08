The Most Flattering Skirt-and-Boot Pairings to Wear for Fall

The Most Flattering Skirt-and-Boot Pairings to Wear for Fall
Photographed by: Andrew Yee, Styled By: Ali Pew
October 8, 2015 @ 12:30 PM
BY: Alexis Parente

Sweater-and-skirt combos land at the top of the easiest (and chicest) uniform to wear for fall. The missing piece? Which boots to step into. We did all the work for you and matched each skirt length with a boot type. Cold-proof a mini skirt with thigh-high boots (it's sexy without too much skin exposure), or give a midi skirt a lift with heeled ankle boots. Complete your fall outfits with our guide to the best and most flattering skirt-and-boot pairings out there.

RELATED: 8 Reasons to Buy Suede Boots for Fall

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top