9 Ski Lodge-Chic Sweaters to Wear Beyond the Slopes

Once seen on style icons like Twiggy and Marilyn Monroe, the fair isle sweater continues to be a timeless fashion do. Today, the preppy knit is being refreshed in unexpected hues and geometric patterns. Below, nine new interpretations to wear, whether you are headed to the slopes or not.
1. Gucci
Make an edgy statement by pairing this traditional sweater with leather pants.
$557 (originally $795); net-a-porter.com
2. Abercrombie & Fitch
Don't be afraid to try the winter white trend with this black-flecked knit.
$41 (originally $68); abercrombie.com
3. J.Crew
For added flair, pair this jumper with a faux fur stole.
$200; net-a-porter.com
4. Lands' End
Shades of pink, mustard, and blue brighten up this standard turtleneck.
$85; landsend.com
5. H&M
To snuggle up on the couch, marry this oversize style with cozy leggings.
$20; hm.com
6. Warehouse
Crystal embellishment adds festive adornment to this winter sweater.
7. Sibling
Play up the preppy vibes of this knit by layering a crisp white oxford underneath.
$345 (originally $690); net-a-porter.com
8. Tod's
A modern geometric design makes this knit more fashion forward.
$627 (originally $1,045); net-a-porter.com
9. L.L. Bean
Play up the red in this turtleneck with a crimson lip.
$109; llbean.com