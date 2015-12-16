9 Ski Lodge-Chic Sweaters to Wear Beyond the Slopes

9 Ski Lodge-Chic Sweaters to Wear Beyond the Slopes
Getty Images
December 16, 2015 @ 3:00 PM
BY: Caroline Vazzana

Once seen on style icons like Twiggy and Marilyn Monroe, the fair isle sweater continues to be a timeless fashion do. Today, the preppy knit is being refreshed in unexpected hues and geometric patterns. Below, nine new interpretations to wear, whether you are headed to the slopes or not. 

RELATED: 9 Must-Haves to Stash in Your Desk for Your Next Holiday Party

 

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top