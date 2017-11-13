The Simply Vera Vera Wang Collection Has Party Dresses for Under $50

There's so much to celebrate this season. We've got Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve right around the corner. And we can't forget about Simply Vera Vera Wang's 10th anniversary. If you're obsessed with fashion like we are, you already know that for the past decade, Simply Vera Vera Wang has been blessing us with runway-worthy designs that only look expensive.

To celebrate the big milestone, Simply Vera Vera Wang has dropped a special capsule collection just in time for the holidays. So you'll be able to rack up on everything you need to win best dressed at all of those parties you're going to without swiping your credit card. They've got chic dresses for less than $50. And a host of fancy handbags, jewels, and shoes that are just as affordable.

Find out exactly which pieces InStyle editors are currently obsessing over in the roundup below.

VIDEO: 6 Celebrity Brides Who Wore Vera Wang