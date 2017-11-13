The Simply Vera Vera Wang Collection Has Party Dresses for Under $50

There's so much to celebrate this season. We've got Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's Eve right around the corner. And we can't forget about Simply Vera Vera Wang's 10th anniversary. If you're obsessed with fashion like we are, you already know that for the past decade, Simply Vera Vera Wang has been blessing us with runway-worthy designs that only look expensive.
To celebrate the big milestone, Simply Vera Vera Wang has dropped a special capsule collection just in time for the holidays. So you'll be able to rack up on everything you need to win best dressed at all of those parties you're going to without swiping your credit card. They've got chic dresses for less than $50. And a host of fancy handbags, jewels, and shoes that are just as affordable.
Find out exactly which pieces InStyle editors are currently obsessing over in the roundup below.
VIDEO: 6 Celebrity Brides Who Wore Vera Wang
-
1. Floral Flap Clutch
Grab a dainty bag to keep your phone and keys safe.
$35 (Originally $59)
-
2. Embellished Tank Dress
Make sure you have a party dress that can also pair well with a blazer for work.
$39 (Originally $78)
-
3. Budapest Women's High Heel Sandals
Slip on a chunky pair of heels for added comfort and extra style.
$42 (Originally $70)
-
4. Embellished Statement Sweatshirt
Forget the ugly Christmas sweater. This year, It's all about the chic pullover.
$34 (Originally $68)
-
5. Ribbed Sweater Skirt
And stay cozy in a skirt that's just as soft as your favorite scarf.
$24 (Originally $48)