If Shorts Aren't Your Thing, You Need to Stock Up on This Breezy Trend

As the weather continues to heat up, hemlines continue to rise. But mini dresses and tiny shorts aren't the only way to keep cool. There's actually a modest trend that's just as breezy. You may have seen celebrities like Gigi Hadid and Kendall Jenner rocking side-slit pants. Sometimes the cuts are in the front, and sometimes the openings are where you'd find the side seems. Either way, the comfortable trousers allow air to flow freely, while keeping the majority of your thighs covered up.

And the best part about the airy pants: There's a pair for every occasion, from lightweight styles made for relaxing around the pool to structured slacks that can take you from the office to cocktails. The outfit combinations are also endless. Wide-leg slacks with slits look amazingly chic with a pair of white sneakers and a T-shirt. You could even find a pair of side-slit pants to match your swimsuit for an effortless post-beach look.

VIDEO: 3 Ways t Wear Black Trousers

If you're in need of more inspiration, check out our favorite side-slit pants below.