

WHY WE LOVE IT

There’s a startling abundance of dress shorts, tap pants, and minis and shifts not much longer than a tunic. More surprising is the variety in volume: pleated, poufed, shirred, cuffed, and even multiply crimped crinolines. But the reality is you have to be comfortable revealing a lot of bare leg—and purchasing a ton of moisturizer if you do. Spring has plenty of other style possibilities if you don’t want to put it all out there.



MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU

The most effective way to ignite gam-a-lovin’ rays is to cover up all the other parts of the body and leave only the legs showing. Also, it’s an easier look to wear in the company of friends, in a backyard, or somewhere informal. If you’re dressing up, cheat a bit and go longer. You won’t be regarded as a purist, but you will be happier and more confident having fudged it.



Photos: (left to right) Chanel; Lanvin; Burberry Prorsum; Marc Jacobs.



