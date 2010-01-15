Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Short
WHY WE LOVE IT
There’s a startling abundance of dress shorts, tap pants, and minis and shifts not much longer than a tunic. More surprising is the variety in volume: pleated, poufed, shirred, cuffed, and even multiply crimped crinolines. But the reality is you have to be comfortable revealing a lot of bare leg—and purchasing a ton of moisturizer if you do. Spring has plenty of other style possibilities if you don’t want to put it all out there.
MAKE IT WORK FOR YOU
The most effective way to ignite gam-a-lovin’ rays is to cover up all the other parts of the body and leave only the legs showing. Also, it’s an easier look to wear in the company of friends, in a backyard, or somewhere informal. If you’re dressing up, cheat a bit and go longer. You won’t be regarded as a purist, but you will be happier and more confident having fudged it.
2. Tracy Reese Skirt
Silk georgette mini, Tracy Reese, $276; 212-717-9655.
3. Gap Shorts
Denim jeans, Gap, $55; gap.com.
4. Armani Exchange Skirt
Rayon-Tencel mini, Armani Exchange, $58; armaniexchange.com.
5. Herchcovitch Alexandre Shorts
Satin shorts, Herchcovitch Alexandre, $196; openingceremony.us for stores.
6. Foley + Corinna Dress
Jersey dress, Foley + Corinna, $375; 212-529-2338.
7. BCBGeneration Shorts
Rayon shorts, BCBGeneration, $58; at select Macy’s stores.
8. H&M Dress
Cotton dress, H&M, $35; hm.com for stores.
