8 Perfect Denim Pieces to Live in This Summer

Denim is an all-American classic, and chances are slim that it will ever go out of style. How could it, when the textile is constantly evolving with fresh treatments?

VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How To Refresh Your Denim

Never met a sale you didn't ♥? #Same. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

This summer, kick your cool-girl style into overdrive with everything from a tough-yet-sweet boyfriend vest to a bohemian-style lace-up romper. The eight pieces below have a special—but not too fussy—feeling.

Pair any of these easy styles with a crisp white t-shirt and streamlined sneakers, and you'll have mastered that perfectly stylish, totally laid-back vibe.

RELATED: Stars’ Favorite Denim Trends

Scroll down to see our favorite denim picks for summer.