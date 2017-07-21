8 Perfect Denim Pieces to Live in This Summer

8 Perfect Denim Pieces to Live in This Summer
Courtesy of Paige
July 21, 2017 @ 7:30 PM
by: Lashauna Williams

Denim is an all-American classic, and chances are slim that it will ever go out of style. How could it, when the textile is constantly evolving with fresh treatments?

VIDEO: Closet Confidential: How To Refresh Your Denim

This summer, kick your cool-girl style into overdrive with everything from a tough-yet-sweet boyfriend vest to a bohemian-style lace-up romper. The eight pieces below have a special—but not too fussy—feeling.

Pair any of these easy styles with a crisp white t-shirt and streamlined sneakers, and you'll have mastered that perfectly stylish, totally laid-back vibe. 

RELATED: Stars’ Favorite Denim Trends

Scroll down to see our favorite denim picks for summer.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top