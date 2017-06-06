Every Off-the-Shoulder Top You Need This Season

As legendary designer Donna Karan once said, the shoulders are the sexiest part of a woman's body. And this season nearly every top on the market has some sort of off-the-shoulder element. Besides being totally cute, another bonus is that this style is flattering on nearly all women.

Whether you prefer flowy bohemian influenced styles or va-va-voom bodycon looks, there's an off-the-shoulder selection that's perfect for you. Ahead, we've gathered just about every iteration that the summer has to offer: flaunt your arms, play down a large bust, nip in the waist ... whatever you're style goal may be, we've got you covered!

Start with the sweet overlay version, above, from Rachel Roy ($67, originally $89), then scroll down to shop 15 other styles that are vying for a coveted spot in your closet.