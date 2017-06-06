Every Off-the-Shoulder Top You Need This Season

As legendary designer Donna Karan once said, the shoulders are the sexiest part of a woman's body. And this season nearly every top on the market has some sort of off-the-shoulder element. Besides being totally cute, another bonus is that this style is flattering on nearly all women.
VIDEO: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a White Button Down
Whether you prefer flowy bohemian influenced styles or va-va-voom bodycon looks, there's an off-the-shoulder selection that's perfect for you. Ahead, we've gathered just about every iteration that the summer has to offer: flaunt your arms, play down a large bust, nip in the waist ... whatever you're style goal may be, we've got you covered!
Start with the sweet overlay version, above, from Rachel Roy ($67, originally $89), then scroll down to shop 15 other styles that are vying for a coveted spot in your closet.
1. PEACH TOP WITH ELASTIC BOTTOM
Available at modaxpressonline.com | $15 (originally $30)
3. Tan Off Shoulder Cross Bust Bodysuit
Available at houseofcb.com | $105
5. Flirt and Foremost Long Sleeve Top
Available at modcloth.com | $50
6. Tie Sleeve Structured Bardot Top
Available at topshop.com | $60
7. Elizabeth Off The Shoulder
Available at bishopandyoung.com | $70
8. Carmen Printed Ruffle Top
Caroline Constas available at modaoperandi.com | $307 (originally $520)
9. The Parker Frill Shirt
Available at rebeccavallance.com | $286
10. Abbie Stripe Wide Sleeve Off The Shoulder Top
Available at boohoo.com | $26 (originally $38)
11. Devoted: White Striped Mesh Off Shoulder Top
Available at mistressrocks.com | $42
12. Parker Off Shoulder Shirt
Available at bobeau.com | $68
13. Joanna
Available at saylor.nyc | $231
14. Off-the-shoulder striped cotton-poplin shirt
Off White available at net-a-porter.com | $466 (originally $665)
15. Pippa Off-the-Shoulder Top
Available at storets.com | $69