Carbon38 Launches Travel-Friendly Ready-To-Wear Collection  

Carbon38 is widely adored for its feminine riffs on athleisure. Now, the luxury brand has launched a versatile collection of transitional ready-to-wear—and it's perfect for the jet-setting bunch.

The new Passport Collection offers pieces named after famous cities from around the world, and all of the items mix-and-match for a polished look. Think: essential active pieces elevated with feminine flair, including a cute ruffled blouse, sleek pants, a tunic dress, and easy hoodies.

The collection's hallmarks are fluid movement, muted tones, and comfortable fit. Can't wait to get your hands on these pieces? Buy them now, and stow them for fall: The easy-to-wear line will transition seamlessly to the next season.

Scroll down to view the collection and shop the 14-piece capsule at Carbon38.

