Get Shopping Tips from Lupita Nyong'o's Stylist
September 29, 2017 @ 9:15 PM
by: Micaela Erlanger as told by Alexis Parente
Based out of New York and Los Angeles Micaela Erlanger is a celebrity stylist who pulls her inspiration from classic Hollywood Film. She styles some of our favorite on screen stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Winona Ryder, Meryl Streep, and Michelle Dockery.

I love classic feminine pieces with a modern twist. This season I am all about separates. Versatility and practicability are important and what's not to love about a special detail or statement sleeve.

