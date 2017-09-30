Get Shopping Tips from Lupita Nyong'o's Stylist

Based out of New York and Los Angeles Micaela Erlanger is a celebrity stylist who pulls her inspiration from classic Hollywood Film. She styles some of our favorite on screen stars like Lupita Nyong’o, Winona Ryder, Meryl Streep, and Michelle Dockery.
I love classic feminine pieces with a modern twist. This season I am all about separates. Versatility and practicability are important and what's not to love about a special detail or statement sleeve.
VIDEO: Emilia Clarke's Changing Hairstyles
-
1. Johanna Ortiz
$700
-
2. Philosophy Di Lorenzo Searfini
$595
-
3. Mark Cross
$2,895
-
4. Johanna Ortiz
$695
-
5. Jonathan Simkhai
$465
-
6. Luisa Beccaria
$900
-
7. Luisa Beccaria
$1,410
-
8. Jonathan Simkhai
$495
-
9. Philosophy Di Lorenzo Searfini
$890
-
10. Brandon Maxwell
$1,795
-
11. Philosophy Di Lorenzo Searfini
$690
-
12. Aquazzura
$795