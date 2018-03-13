These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out

Since last September, we have been waiting patiently to get our hands on a few of our favorite spring runway pieces. And finally, some of those babies have arrived on Shopbop's website. But only the best of the best made it into the retailer's spring #StyleHigh campaign. These are those photogenic outfits that everyone will be instagramming as soon as the sun comes out. Think romantic dresses, dramatic blouses, statement handbags, and cool-girl jeans.
Sounds lovely, right? But it won't be if you miss out on any of the amazing pieces. Make sure you don't end up with fashion fomo and start shopping the campaign below.
-
1. Pretty Pastels
There's something undeniably chic about wearing soft colors from head to toe.
-
2. Hand-Held Bags
Grab hold of a stylish little bag to finish off your outfits.
-
3. Slingback Shoes
You'll be on the dance floor all night with these comfortable heels.
-
4. High-Waist Trousers
Make sure your work wardrobe is filled pieces you'll actually be excited to wear.
-
5. Matchy-MatchyThere's nothing wrong with being matchy-matchy, especially when you find pieces this chic.
-
6. Fresh Florals
Is it even spring if you don't buy a floral dress?
-
7. Clean DenimUpgrade your denim collection with these stylish new launches.
-
8. All Things GreenTops, pants, dress ... This winning color will keep you winning all spring.
-
9. Woven Accessories
Shoes, handbags, and hats are getting a spring makeover with raffia and esparto rope trimmings.