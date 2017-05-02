Surprise! This Shopbop Sale Is Offering Up to 40% Off Right Now

We did not see this coming. Today must be our lucky day because Shopbop is hosting a surprise sale!
From May 2 to May 4 select designer pieces will be marked down up to 40 percent off. And because a variety of pieces are included in the special markdowns—from clothes, shoes, and bags to jewelry and sunglasses—you don't have to worry about everything selling out, if you act quickly that is. Now sounds like the time to check off everything that's on your shopping list.
We've spotted a couple of spring must-haves that we've had our eyes on too—like a bright summer maxidress and modest shorts. And we can't forget about the coolest outerwear pieces for the season—embellished moto jackets and unique bombers. Check out everything we're grabbing from this epic Shopbop sale below.
1. Leia Jacket
Cinq a Sept | $315 (Originally $525)
2. Rowe Stripe Shirtdress
Acler | $174 (Originally $248)
3. Giftwrap Slides
Stuart Weitzman | $279 (Originally $398)
4. Wrap Front Shorts
Derek Lam 10 Crosby | $237 (Originally $395)
5. Wyonna Shirt
Father’s Daughter | $165 (Originally $235)
6. Benedict Denim Skirt
Ganni | $111 (Originally $185)
7. Resort Maxi Dress
One by Pink Stitch | $64 (Originally $92)
8. Patchwork Skinny Jeans
Free People | $69 (Originally $98)
9. Cat-Eye Mirrored Sunglasses
Fendi | $399 (Originally $570)
10. Pyramid Cropped Perfecto Jacket
Nour Hammour | $1,179 (Originally $1,474)
11. Bottom Ruffle Pants
Romanchic | $153 (Originally $218)
12. Off-Shoulder Ruffle Dress
Somedays Lovin | $83 (Originally $119)