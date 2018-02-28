Meghan Markle’s Favorite Jeans Are Finally Less Than $200

Tibi, Self Portrait, and Zimmermann on sale? You have our attention, Shopbop. The online retailer is hosting a spend-more-save-more event, and that includes both new and sale items from your favorite designers.
So go crazy. Drop $200 and receive 15 percent off. Spend $500, and score 20 percent off. Feel like spoiling yourself? Shell out $800 or more, and Shopbop will give you a 25 percent off discount. Just make sure you use the code GOBIG18 before you finish checking out.
VIDEO: See Lucy Hale Team Up with Shopbop
If you want to catch the amazing deals, you'll need to move quickly. The promo code only works from February 27 through March 3. So get to it and shop our faves below.
-
1. Metallic Jacquard Frill Top
Upgrade your traditional button-up blouses with a ruffle design that's runway-worthy.
Self Portrait | $223 (Originally $445)
-
2. The Looker Skinny Jeans
If they're good enough for Meghan Markle, you might as well try them while they're on sale.
Mother | $193 (Originally $228)
-
3. Reserve Tall Boots
Get these celebrity-approved boots on sale while you can. They won't be around for long.
Stuart Weitzman | $655
-
4. Short Ruffle Dress
We love a shift dress that can be dressed up or down.
Tibi | $495
-
5. Two Tone Double Hoop Earrings
You can wear these two-toned earrings to every event on your calendar.
Bronzallure | $120
-
6. Gaia's Ark Small Bag
Here's your chance to grab that trendy handbag that's been all over your Instagram feed at a discounted price.
Cult Gaia | $298
-
7. Bow Mini Dress
When the price on a Zimmermann dress drops below $200 ... stop whatever you're doing and grab that debit card.
Zimmermann | $148 (Originally $590)
-
8. Huarache 2 Slip On Sneakers
Slip-on sneakers make getting dressed on the weekends easy. And this Tory Burch design make your casual looks effortlessly chic.
Tory Burch | $228
-
9. Eartha Iconic Mini Double Handle Satchel
A versatile handbag—like this Zac by Zac Posen design—will stylishly finish off your best outfits.
ZAC by Zac Posen | $395
-
10. Leah Cap Toe Pumps
These kitten heels will keep you standing on your feet (and looking chic) all day long
Shopbop.com | $120