10 Yearbook-Worthy Tops to Make Your Photo Pop 

With back-to-school season now in full swing, we can’t help but to daydream of everything from the first school football game to the homecoming dance to (yes) the last day of school (sorry ‘bout it). You can add yearbook photo day to that list, too. Us fashion girls—we’re really just looking for any and every chance to convince you that yes, we are Best Dressed-worthy.

But here’s the thing: When it comes to yearbook photos, we’re a little stumped. After all, that photo will last forever, and as the saying goes, a picture is worth a thousand words. Wear something too trendy and a decade later, you might just look back on the photo and cringe (popcorn shirts, we’re thinking about you). But then again, we don’t want to show up for our yearbook photo’s best in some basic white tee. This is where InStyle jumps in: Below, we’ve rounded up 10 contenders for your next yearbook photo sesh—tops on-trend for the moment but still classic enough for a memorializing photo.