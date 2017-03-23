How to Pair Wide Belts and Blouses

Hide the waist no more! It's time to belt your favorite blouse and show off your shape. The FW17 runways were filled with wide belts over blouses, jackets, sweaters, and dresses. Designers such as Isabel Marant, Michael Kors and Adam Selman all showcased this growing trend at their most recent shows, and we're taking that as a major fashion hint to shop the look right now. Ahead, five wide belt and blouse combos to add to your wardrobe.
Video: 3-Stylin': Three Ways to Wear a Brown Belt
1. Stripes are a must.
Shop the look: Philosophy de Lorenzo Serafini belt, $390; net-a-porter.com. H&M blouse, $20 (originally $35); hm.com.
2. A light belt with a darker shirt makes a great contrast.
Shop the look: J. Crew shirt, $80; jcrew.com. Jil Sander wide belt, $233; farfetch.com.
3. Draw attention to the waist with a bold belt.
Shop the look: Valentino belt, $3,195; net-a-porter.com. Tommy Hilfiger shirt, $94; yoox.com.
4. Try a printed belt with a light colored tunic.
Shop the look: Isabel Marant belt, $345; net-a-porter.com. Gap tunic, $60; gap.com.
