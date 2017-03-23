How to Pair Wide Belts and Blouses

Hide the waist no more! It's time to belt your favorite blouse and show off your shape. The FW17 runways were filled with wide belts over blouses, jackets, sweaters, and dresses. Designers such as Isabel Marant, Michael Kors and Adam Selman all showcased this growing trend at their most recent shows, and we're taking that as a major fashion hint to shop the look right now. Ahead, five wide belt and blouse combos to add to your wardrobe.

