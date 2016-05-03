Shop the Perfect White Jeans for Summer

Now that summer is literally around the corner (Memorial Day is only 28 days away), it is time to break out the seasonal staples: off-the-shoulder blouses, breezy dresses, and white jeans—we say, when things heat up, lighten up! A perfectly fitted pair of white jeans instantly freshens up any ensemble; whether you stick with a pristine palette of all white or use the piece to anchor other colors and prints, like Reese Witherspoon above.
But think beyond the skinny silhouette for flares, straight legs, and boyfriend styles. Ahead, the best 11 pairs of white jeans to shop now.
1. Forever 21
Skintight mid-rise skinnies are classic for a reason.
$20; forever21.com
2. Acne Studios
Wear this pair of flared jeans with a crisp oxford for a timeless look.
$237; acnestudios.com
3. Mango
Relaxed cropped jeans were made for beachside strolls.
$80; shop.mango.com
4. Levi's
Cut like the classic 501, Levi's Wedgie jeans will highlight your every asset.
$88; levi.com
5. zara
Pair these slim zippered jeans with minimal slides.
$40; zara.com
7. Gap
Tackle two trends in one with crop kick flare white jeans. Just add an ankle strap heel.
$60; gap.com
8. Mother Denim
A celeb favorite, the Insider Crop Step Fray jean features a nonchalant raw edge high low hem.
$195; motherdenim.com
9. Frame
Channel your inner cool girl with destroyed white jeans.
$199; frame-store.com
10. J. Crew
A higher waist culotte style looks fresh with a cropped sweater on colder days.
$138; jcrew.com
11. 3x1
These fringed white jeans are total Instagram bait.
$285; 3x1.us