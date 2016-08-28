9 Fashion All-Stars That You Need in Your Closet

Dear Friends,
This is my final post on InStyle.com. Writing this online column has been a real passion project for me. After decades as a fashion editor, I still get a thrill out of finding great clothes and accessories and sharing them with my readers, along with tips about how to keep your wardrobe current and exciting, how to make the most of your assets, and how to express your personality through what you wear. Style matters! It can give you confidence, help you get hired, attract a mate, make friends, communicate who you are to the world …
Working at InStyle has been the highlight of my long career in magazines. My 15 years as fashion director were a wild ride. Such a great team and such a responsive audience! I loved learning what makes you tick—and to tickle you with the fun side of fashion. I hope I also helped you organize your closet, try some new styles you may not have considered, and made the process of shopping more pleasurable.
If my “Age-Wise Style” posts have resonated with you, please check out my new digital shopping site, apprecier.com. (“Apprecier” is a French word, which means “to enjoy” and “to grow in value over time.” Isn’t that the essence of having a great wardrobe?)
So, here, for my last InStyle story, I would like to share some of my closet “all-stars”—nine key items that have really delivered for me, time and time again. I hope they will for you as well!
-
1. The Trench
I can’t think of another item that has looked so great on generations of women (and men!) Functional and timeless, a trench is worthy of investment.
Isabel Marant available at matchesfashion.com | $655
-
2. The Wide-Leg Trouser
You can wear it for day or evening. I prefer a high-waist style in wool crepe without pleats. Worn with heels, it’s the ultimate leg-lengthener.
Vince available at matchesfashion.com | $295
-
3. The Lace Blouse
So feminine and pretty. It works for so many occasions when paired with a black trouser or jeans.
Alexis available at intermixonline.com | $398
-
-
5. The Silk Shirtdress
My go-to solution for getting dressed in a hurry, a solid shirtdress is wonderfully versatile.
Iris and Ink available at theoutnet.com | $198
-
6. The A-Line Skirt
Both comfortable and flattering, an A-line skirt is a must. In a special fabric, such as this jacquard, it can be work for day with a turtleneck sweater or for evening with a silk blouse.
Michael Michael Kors available at net-a-porter.com | $125
-
7. The Tuxedo Jacket
Not just for black-tie! A tux jacket looks effortlessly cool with jeans or worn over the shoulder a cocktail dress. Pair it with a black wide-leg trouser and you’ve got the classic “le smoking” look made famous by Yves Saint Laurent in the '60s.
Equipment available at net-a-porter.com | $600
-
8. A Touch of Leopard
As Kate Moss knows, adding an animal print goes a long way in looking chic. Her collaboration with Equipment features this beauty with a detachable dotted scarf.
Equipment available at net-a-porter.com | $300
-
9. The Clean Jean
I love the ankle-length and mid-rise on these Banana Republic jeans. The wash is perfect too: dark, but not opaque. You can wear these with everything from slip-on sneakers to a high-heel—and the price is right!
Banana Republic available at bananarepublic.com | $78 (originally $98)