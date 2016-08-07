The 8 Prettiest Non-Padded Bras You'll Ever Wear

We are all for the bralette trend, save for its one fatal flaw: women with larger chests will have a near-impossible time finding one that fits and supports their breasts. Luckily, we’re here with good news: Pretty, non-padded bras can give you all the comfort and subtle appeal of the bralette look while keeping the girls properly supported.

It seems that lingerie leaders, like La Perla and Victoria’s Secret, are taking a cue from boutique brands, like Negative Underwear and ThirdLove, by creating practical underpinnings that balance Saturday night sex appeal with Sunday afternoon ease.

For those of us who want or need that little bit of extra support, these non-padded bras will do the trick. Rather than using mostly triangular-shaped cups and limiting S, M, L sizing, these true bra silhouettes allow you to get a more personal fit along with the flattering and pretty look of unlined lace. Shop our favorite non-padded bras, below.