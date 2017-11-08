Underwear Gift Sets Are the Ultimate Stocking Stuffers 

We are always in the market for new underwear, but it always feels like the most uncomfortable gift to give and receive during the holidays. Thankfully, our favorite lingerie brands have solved this conundrum by making these everyday essentials the most giftable pieces of clothing this season.
With the clever packaging (like Hanky Panky's thong roses) and perfect sets (like Stella McCartney's days of the week) no one will be embarrassed to open up these gifts. Add these panty sets to your Christmas list and get stocking stuffers for your friends this holiday season!
VIDEO: Coinage: How to Build a 10-Piece Fall Wardrobe
1. Cosabella Weekender Three-Pack
Grab this kitschy 3 pack for your next weekend getaway.
$53
2. Morgan Lane x Alison Lou Emoji Days of the Week
Your favorite emojis are now printed on satin underwear, who can resist this set?
$298
3. Hanky Panky Red Roses
2-in-1! Your favorite thongs and the cutest roses!
$150
4. Calvin Klein Sporty Classics
Find your inner Sporty Spice with Calvin Klein’s classic cotton jersey briefs.
$50
5. Skin Organicy Cotton Underwear
These organic cotton briefs will blow your mind, and feel like heaven.
$95
6. Hanes Cotton Briefs
Sometimes nothing is better then the classics.
$8
7. Stella McCartney Days of the Week
Is there a chicer way to remember what day of the week it is?
$225
8. Baserange Nude Set
Do you feel like you are consistently searching your underwear drawer for a nude pair, then you need this set of 6 high waisted underpants in a range of nude tones.
$135
9. H&M Lace Thongs
A cute waistband detail for the perfect stocking stuffers.
$13
10. Spanx Shaper Briefs
2 pack of shaper briefs are a woman’s best friend.
$55
11. On Gossamer Panty Pack
The six pack you really need in your life, six mesh hip-g panties.
$75
12. The Laundress Intimates Watch
You have replenished your underwear drawer now use this amazing kit to keep them all clean and in great condition.
$34