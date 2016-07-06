Age-Wise Style

15 Tropical Pieces That Will Make You Feel Like You're on Vacation
July 6, 2016 @ 11:15 AM
BY: Cindy Weber-Cleary

Something crazy happens to me when the temperature rises above 80 degrees. My minimalist neutral tendencies fly out the window and my inner peacock emerges. On summer weekends you may find me awash in palm trees, macaws, and tropical blooms, or exotic colorful patterns such as Ikat and paisley. It’s almost like a primal urge.

It helps that I switch my base color from black to white for this brief interlude. A plain white linen tee balances the exuberance of a splashy printed skirt or pants. White jeans play beautifully with an Ikat-print top or a leafy-floral crewneck. If I’m feeling just mildly celebratory, a printed sandal or statement bag will do the trick.

And nothing beats the simple pleasure of slipping into a pretty printed sundress in the late afternoon in anticipation of sipping an umbrella drink among friends—these moments made all the sweeter by how quickly we know they will pass.

