Elevated Tracksuits You'll Actually Want to Wear in 2017

We all know tracksuits are back and better then ever. With all these new shapes, tracksuits are the perfect look for all your upcoming events—and not just nights at the gym.
To jazz up the lewk, try a cashmere crew-neck set or a sexyy cropped pullover. You can dress up the style with a pair of stilettos or go for the full athleisure look with some classic sneakers. We can't wait to see how you make the tracksuit—in the words of Rihanna—work work work.
VIDEO: Three Ways to Wear White Sneakers
Shop some our favorite options, below!
1. Calvin Klein
Shop the look: Calvin Klein jacket, $170; topshop.com. Tory Sport pants, $170; topshop.com.
2. See By Chloe
Shop the look: See By Chloe jacket, $250; net-a-porter.com. See By Chloe pants, $265; net-a-porter.com.
3. P.E. Nation
Shop the look: P.E. Nation jacket, $150; net-a-porter.com. P.E. Nation pants, $130; net-a-porter.com.
4. Olivia Von Halle
Shop the look: Olivia Von Halle Silk and Cashmere Tracksuit, $1,425; mytheresa.com.
5. Tory Sport
Shop the look: Tory Sport jacket, $275; torysport.com. Tory Sport pants, $165; torysport.com.
6. LNDR
Shop the look: LNDR jacket, $218; farfetch.com for similar style. P.E. Nation pants, $130; matchesfashion.com.
7. Stella Sport
Shop the look: Stella Sport jacket, $75; stellamccartney.com. Stella Sport pants, $75; stellamccartney.com.