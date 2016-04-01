The One Pair of Pants You Need Right Now

It comes as no surprise that the most popular pair of pants in America isn't even classified as pants at all. According to a report by Slice Intelligence, legging sales have surpassed denim. It's probably because comfort has increasingly become a priority, and comfort looks like anything with plenty of stretch. But allow us to offer an alternative that's equally (if not more) comfortable and, more importantly, that you can wear with just about any top and not feel entirely exposed: the track pant.
Athleisure is partly responsible, as is the '90s comeback (remember TLC's penchant for shiny, baggy styles or Sporty Spice's uniform?). But the latest take on the sporty piece is a touch more sophisticated with slightly slimmer silhouettes that look tailored, but are every bit as relaxed as sweats. And the new way to wear them is a touch more sophisticated as well (sadly, that means no baby tees or sports bras). Style them with a button-down shirt and sleeveless knit, a la Olivia Palermo, or with a graphic tee tucked into a high-waist pair. From ones that boast zipper detailing to old-school Adidas, shop seven track pants that will take the place of your leggings.
Track Pants, Styled Two Ways
Instantly elevate your sporty pair with a button-down shirt (bonus if it boasts a dramatic high-low cutaway) or with a graphic tee tucked into a high-waist style. The finishing touch? Pointy-toe heels and a bestie to twin with.
Adidas
Get sporty with this tapered training pant.
Adidas | $45
Tory Sport
A duel stripe track pant to really make a statement.
Tory Sport | $135
Ganni
Get patriotic with a pair of red white and blue striped track pants.
Ganni | $150
MM6 By Maison Margiela
Transform the track pant look with a super sleep white knit pair.
MM6 Maison Margiela | $255
Elizabeth and James
Transform evening wear look with a chic satin stripe track pant.
Elizabeth and James | $295
Etoile Isabel Marant
Update your brunch look with a color cropped cut.
Isabel Marant Etoile | $355