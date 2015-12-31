7 Tops to Convince You That You Need Flared Sleeves in Your Life

Yes, sleeves can have trends, too. These days, it's all about the statement sleeve cut in exaggerated silhouettes (think: bell, flared, and lantern) that put all other ordinary sleeves to shame. Style these statement-makers with a pared-back bottom, like a classic tailored trouser or a fitted midi skirt. Below, we compiled seven tops that will the steal the spotlight, guaranteed.
1. Front Row Shop
Reveal a glimpse of skin with these bell sleeves, which feature an inner arm sleeve slit. Double up on flares and style this top with a kick-flare pant for a '70s-inspired aesthetic.
$45 (originally $50); frontrowshop.com
2. Zara
For a milder take on this trend, try this fitted knit with extra-long bell sleeves.
$40 (originally $50); zara.com
3. Ellery
Dress up any pair of black trousers for the holidays with this bright red ruffled sleeve top.
$1,010; matchesfashion.com
4. Topshop
Try a minimalist approach with a funnel neck top and simple flared sleeve.
$24 (originally $45); topshop.com
5. See by Chloe
With its boat neck and fluted sleeves, this top is perfect layered over turtlenecks and button-downs.
$231 (originally $385); net-a-porter.com
6. Suno
We love this flirty tunic with cropped bell sleeves. Pair it with your favorite midi skirt.
$396; ronherman.com
7. Vince Camuto
This simple top boasts sheer paneling and flowy sleeves—perfect for matching with your flared denim.
$79; vincecamuto.com