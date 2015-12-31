7 Tops to Convince You That You Need Flared Sleeves in Your Life

Yes, sleeves can have trends, too. These days, it's all about the statement sleeve cut in exaggerated silhouettes (think: bell, flared, and lantern) that put all other ordinary sleeves to shame. Style these statement-makers with a pared-back bottom, like a classic tailored trouser or a fitted midi skirt. Below, we compiled seven tops that will the steal the spotlight, guaranteed.

