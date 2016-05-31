Get Flirty with These 9 Tassel Pieces for Summer

Summer is finally here. And with the arrival of the sunny season, we are already dreaming of long weekends at the beach and far-flung getaways to exciting destinations. But let’s face it: Realistically, we can't be on vacation for three months straight—well, not all of us!
One way to bring that carefree sensibility to your Monday-to-Friday routine is through your wardrobe. Like its cheerful counterpart pom-poms, tassels are a festive and easy way to bring the vacation to you. The exotic accoutrement lends a bohemian quality to any piece, whether it’s an embroidered linen maxi dress or a leather cross-body bag. Plus, they're super playful. With nearly every step you take, your tassels will swish and sway in delight.
When wearing a tassel-adorned piece, make sure to keep the rest of your look simple. If you’re wearing an embellished skirt, try pairing it back to a crisp white Oxford and if a tassel-accented kimono is in your future, marry it with an easy tank, boyfriend jeans, and minimal slides. Ahead, get the look with these 9 tassel pieces. Remember summer is here, so dress the part.
1. March 11 Dress
This embroidered linen maxi dress is the ultimate getaway look. Match it back to caramel colored leather accessories to continue the worldly vibe.
March 11 available at net-a-porter.com | $1,260
2. Tory Burch Top
Throw this easy top on with white jeans and go.
Tory Burch available at toryburch.com | $195
3. Dodo Bar Or Skirt
Juxtapose this embellished skirt with a crisp white Oxford and chunky sandals for city strolls.
Dodo Bar Or available at farfetch.com | $275
4. Sea Tunic
This navy-and-white peasant top is sophisticated enough for a night out.
Sea available at barneys.com | $199
5. Madewell Kimono
This tassel-accented kimono is perfect for evenings on the beach. Marry it with an easy tank, boyfriend jeans, and minimal slides.
Madewell available at madewell.com | $100
6. Boden Pants
Sport these tassel-embellished tie-waist white joggers with a bikini when you’re walking to and from the beach.
Boden available at bodenusa.com | $89
7. Chloe Cross-body Bag
The colorful tassels on this smooth cross-body bag are unexpected, which makes us love it even more.
Chloe available at neimanmarcus.com | $1,290
8. Sam Edelman Sandals
More is more with these charm-, pom-pom-, and tassel-adorned sandals.
Sam Edelman available at samedelman.com | $130
9. Rosantica Hair Clip
Bring the exotic flair to your hair with this gorgeous clip.
Rosantica available at net-a-porter.com | $165