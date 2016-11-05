The Easy Layering Combo That Was All Over the Runway

I'm a huge fan of the slip dress—just ask anyone at the InStyle HQ. Does this make me Kate Moss, circa 1990? (Just humor me and say, yes.) I've championed the greatness that is the slip dress long before its recent runway takeover, where we saw it in every fabrication, color, and pattern imaginable, and styled with just about everything. Obviously, I was into it. Obviously, I had to write a story about it.

And while you and I both know that slips can be paired with anything (wide-leg trousers, button-downs, jeans, and so on), the piece that we're highlighting today is the slim sweater, fine enough to layer under the dress. Simple, yet genius, because with this one sartorial move, it can miraculously turn this otherwise seasonally inappropriate little strappy number into a winter-friendly outfit. There are endless options here: Soften the base layer with muted shades, as seen on the Valentino runway (pictured, left); play it safe with inky shades, like at Gabriela Hearst (center); or deliberately clash prints, Louis Vuitton-style (right). Experiment on your own or shop the four sweater-slip combos we pieced together for you.