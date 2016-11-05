The Easy Layering Combo That Was All Over the Runway

I'm a huge fan of the slip dress—just ask anyone at the InStyle HQ. Does this make me Kate Moss, circa 1990? (Just humor me and say, yes.) I've championed the greatness that is the slip dress long before its recent runway takeover, where we saw it in every fabrication, color, and pattern imaginable, and styled with just about everything. Obviously, I was into it. Obviously, I had to write a story about it.
And while you and I both know that slips can be paired with anything (wide-leg trousers, button-downs, jeans, and so on), the piece that we're highlighting today is the slim sweater, fine enough to layer under the dress. Simple, yet genius, because with this one sartorial move, it can miraculously turn this otherwise seasonally inappropriate little strappy number into a winter-friendly outfit. There are endless options here: Soften the base layer with muted shades, as seen on the Valentino runway (pictured, left); play it safe with inky shades, like at Gabriela Hearst (center); or deliberately clash prints, Louis Vuitton-style (right). Experiment on your own or shop the four sweater-slip combos we pieced together for you.
1. Navy with Beige
Sick of black? Play with other neutrals (especially in varied textures, like ribbed knit and satin) for a major impact.
Shop the combo: Nili Lotan slip dress, $545; nililotan.com. Babaton sweater, $98; aritzia.com
2. Olive with Black
Layer a bell-sleeved knit under your slip to knock out two trends with one look.
Shop the combo: Ganni slip dress, $240; net-a-porter.com. Elizabeth and James top, $437; matchesfashion.com.
3. Black with Stripes
Punch up an expected black dress with an unexpected print as your base.
Shop the combo: Need Supply Co. slip dress, $230; needsupplyco.com. H&M mock-turtleneck, $15; hm.com.
4. Diamante with Gray
The minimalist's take on prints: black, gray, and white only.
Shop the combo: Tibi slip dress, $625; net-a-porter.com. Lands' End turtleneck, $26; landsend.com.