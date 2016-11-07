5 Sweater-and-Skirt Combos That Will Make You Wish It Was Fall Year-Round

Let's not waste any more time wallowing about the end of fall and the start of winter (read our mini meltdown here). We need to be grown-ups, accept the inevitable, and savor every second of the present, aka the rest of sweater-and-skirt season before it becomes too cold and we're forced to find insulation in tights or pants (or the comfort of our bed).
So let's get to it. As the perennial favorite, the sweater-and-skirt combo is as old as (insert something very old here), beloved for its easy-going nature, its insane versatility, and as a no-brainer solution for awkward in-between temps (am I too hot or too cold? This pairing addresses both). This season, experiment with new color pairings (we're especially into spicy hues), maxed-out print clashes, and conversely, muted tonal shades. Find five sweater-skirt pairings, below. Shop them, wear one every day of the week, and then repeat.
1. A Sporty Pullover + Cords
Your childhood corduroy gets a very grown-up update as a beautiful rust-hued pleated skirt. Pack a bold punch with a sporty half-zip saturated in bright cobalt blue.
Shop the combo: Zara sweater, $40; zara.com. Balenciaga midi skirt, $995; matchesfashion.com.
2. Oversized Knit + Suede Skirt
The Balenciaga-slash-Vetements version of the pairing? An outsized knit with a luxe suede skirt.
Shop the combo: Tibi sweater, $395; net-a-porter.com. H&M suede skirt, $199; hm.com.
3. Print on Print on Print
Triple up on prints with bold stripes, a starry sweater vest, and a windowpane-patterned skirt. The result: maximalist perfection.
Shop the combo: J.Crew sweater, $120; net-a-porter.com. Gucci top, $1,290; net-a-porter.com. Rag & Bone midi skirt, $425; net-a-porter.com.
4. Color-Block Sweater + Menswear Checks
Anchor a bold argyle-inspired knit with the most timeless print of all—menswear checks.
Shop the combo: Tory Burch sweater, $375; net-a-porter.com. Mango tweed skirt, $60; mango.com.
5. Lace-Up Knit + Slip Skirt
A texture-packed pairing with next-level sophistication.
Shop the combo: Zara sweater, $50; zara.com. Vince satin skirt, $245; net-a-porter.com.