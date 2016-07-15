10 Chic Pajama Sets to Wear This Summer 

When we close our eyes and picture the Pinterest board version of our lives, there’s one thing it always includes: nice pajamas. Especially during the summer months when our calendar is filled with weekend getaways and beach house rentals with friends—having really cute PJs on hand feels like an essential part of our warm-weather wardrobe.
We arguably spend just as much time in our daytime clothes as we do in our pajamas when on vacation, making them an equally important part of any packing list. On a hot summer night in a house with 10+ people, you will want to make sure you can walk around the house in your pajamas without feeling self conscious or overheated. To help you look hot but feel cool after dark, we rounded up the best grown-up, super-chic sleepwear that will help you still beat the heat in style and arrive at the group breakfast table looking cute. From silky two-piece sets to floral printed combos, these sets will motivate you to ditch that oversized T-shirt once and for all. Below, 10 pajama sets to help you start living that Pinterest board life.
1. EQUIPMENT
Snuggle up in this silk white set with black piping.
Equipment pajamas, $400; lanecrawford.com
2. Araks
Think pink with this sweet set.
Araks pajama top, $265; net-a-porter.com. Araks pajama bottoms, $140; net-a-porter.com.
3. THREE J NYC
Polka dots are fun and flirty.
Three J NYC pajamas, $115; net-a-porter.com
4. Journelle
Shades of black and grey add a sophisticated touch to any look.
Journelle pajamas, $168; journelle.com
5. Sleepy Jones
Unwind and relax in this floral printed set.
Sleepy Jones pajamas, $216; net-a-porter.com
6. H&M
We adore these light blue cotton pajamas.
H&M pajamas, $25; hm.com
7. Heidi Klum Intimates
This light pink singlet is super breezy and cool for warm summer nights.
Heidi Klum Intimates pajama top, $50; heidiklumintimates.com. Heidi Klum Intimates pajama bottoms, $50; heidiklumintimates.com.
8. Only Hearts
Go for a playful approach with this cami and hipster set.
Only Hearts pajamas, $99; journelle.com
9. Yolke
An all-white silk set is super luxe.
Yolke pajamas, $152; yolke.co.uk
10. Olivia von Halle
This set is chic worn together and as separates.
Olivia von Halle pajamas, $445; journelle.com