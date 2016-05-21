Shop Statement Summer Skirts Under $100

When washed in a great color or head-turning pattern, skirts can make a powerful fashion statement. But the feminine staple doesn’t have to cost a million bucks. In an attempt to help you save next month’s rent, but still look super chic, we pulled together a selection of the best summer skirts that won’t break the bank. Think pleats, stripes, and, of course, a few floral options. Below, 8 skirts that ring in under $100 each. Go on, and buy them in bulk.