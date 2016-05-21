Shop Statement Summer Skirts Under $100

When washed in a great color or head-turning pattern, skirts can make a powerful fashion statement. But the feminine staple doesn’t have to cost a million bucks. In an attempt to help you save next month’s rent, but still look super chic, we pulled together a selection of the best summer skirts that won’t break the bank. Think pleats, stripes, and, of course, a few floral options. Below, 8 skirts that ring in under $100 each. Go on, and buy them in bulk.
-
1. Mango
Pair this floral midi skirt with a plain white T-shirt and classic black pump.
$40 (originally $60); mango.com
-
2. Zara
This pleated skirt was made for dancing.
$70; zara.com
-
3. J. Crew
A windowpane check pencil skirt is perfect for a day in the office.
$88; jcrew.com
-
4. Vici
A wrap style skirt is sexy, but sophisticated.
$20; vicicollection.com
-
5. Boden
Channel the '60s with this mod mini.
$85; bodenusa.com
-
6. Topshop
A patched denim skirt is so now.
$66; topshop.com
-
7. River Island
Mix florals and contrasting ruffles with this bohemian skirt.
$56; riverisland.com
-
8. H&M
Pair this fun floral number with a bright red pump.
$60; hm.com