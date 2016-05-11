Every Single Kind of Dress You Need This Summer

If there is one piece of clothing that we live in all summer, it's the dress. The breezy number takes us from being a #girlboss at work to flirty and fun on an evening date and everywhere in between—but not all dresses are alike. Case in point: the on-trend off-the shoulder style that many a street style star has been sporting may not be appropriate for the office (depending on how conservative your dress code is), while the fit-and-flare number is one that will truly last from season to season. So with the bevy of styles to choose from, we broke down the 10 dress types that you need in your closet this summer, and three similar shoppable styles to get your hands on ASAP. Go on, start shopping now.
1. Off-The-Shoulder
Whether it is a mini, a midi, or a maxi, this is the dress of the season. The ingenious silhouette allows you to subtly show skin without exposing too much. Trust, you'll be wearing this one every week.
2. Shop the look:
Tibi, $495; tibi.com. River Island, $70; riverisland.com. Zara, $50; zara.com.
3. Strapless
The tried-and-true wedding silhouette is yet another way to bare your shoulders, but in a more traditional way. The latest iterations of this style are less dressy and more beachy—think ruffles, florals, and exotic prints.
4. SHOP THE LOOK:
Thakoon, $590; farfetch.com. Boohoo, $35; boohoo.com. Caroline Constas, $580; intermixonline.com.
5. Wrap
Popularized by designer Diane von Furstenberg, the wrap dress draws necessary attention to your smallest part—your waist—while still highlighting your neck. Go big on color and pattern with this classic shape.
6. SHOP THE LOOK:
BCBG, $178; bcbg.com. DVF, $598; dvf.com. Zimmermann, $975; zimmermannwear.com.
7. Slip
The '90s are back, and with it the ethereal barely there slip dresses favored by stars, like Kate Moss and Courtney Love. Stick to silky fabrics that skim the body for that "I pulled this old thing out of my closet" feel.
8. Shop the look:
Nili Lotan, $550; nililotan.com. Steven Alan, $147; stevenalan.com. Mango, $250; mango.com.
9. Shirtdress
Meant to resemble a traditional men's Oxford, this button-up style is at once preppy and polished. We love our shirtdresses crafted from crisp cotton poplin, but no two styles are alike. Look for details, like high-low hemlines and flouncy skirts.
10. SHOP THE LOOK:
Victoria, Victoria Beckham, $615; net-a-porter.com. Derek Lam 10 Crosby, $495; dereklam.com. J. Crew, $98; jcrew.com.
11. T-shirt
Made for lazy days, the T-shirt dress will keep you cool and comfortable on too-hot days. Literally, just throw it on and go.
12. Shop the look:
Wilfred Free, $65; aritzia.com. American Eagle Outfitters, $27 (originally $35); ae.com. Abercrombie & Fitch, $27 (originally $44); abercrombie.com.
13. Sheath
The sheath is the dress you want to wear to work. It exudes power and sophistication in one fell swoop. Invest in richer, thicker fabrics, and make sure to tailor this piece if it doesn't hug your body in all the right ways.
14. Shop the look:
Canvas by Lands' End, $125; landsend.com. Theory, $190; theory.com. Reiss, $345; reiss.com.
15. Fit-and-Flare
Perhaps the most feminine style, the fit-and-flare dress highlights your torso, while grazing over your bottom half. It's super easy to wear, but looks totally put together.
16. Shop the look:
Ted Baker London, $295; tedbaker.com. Banana Republic, $178; bananarepublic.gap.com. Gap, $70; gap.com.
17. Midi
Hitting at about the mid calf, the midi is the dress version of culottes. You show a hint of skin, but not an excessive amount—perfect for the workplace.
18. Shop the look:
& Other Stories, $95; stories.com. Topshop, $160; topshop.com. COS, $125; cosstores.com.
19. Maxi
This ankle-grazing style is perfect for far-flung destinations (perhaps, a beach wedding is in your future?), but still has city appeal when worn with a killer pair of heels.
20. Shop the look:
Whistles, $280; whistles.com. Tory Burch, $550; toryburch.com. Issa London, $1006; issalondon.com.