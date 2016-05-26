15 Fun Pieces You Can Wear to Celebrate Summer Now

Hooray! It’s finally here! Memorial Day unofficially kicks off summer and conjures up so many happy childhood memories: watching parades, running through sprinklers, hearing the approaching jingle of an ice cream truck, setting up a lemonade stand, capturing fireflies, riding boogie boards, slurping watermelon, building sandcastles, toasting marshmallows over a campfire, and more.
And, then, there are the adult summer pleasures: lying in a hammock, going sailing, traveling abroad, aimlessly, stopping by farm stands, sipping cocktails on the deck, perusing yard sales and flea markets, dining al fresco, reading silly novels under a beach umbrella, going to outdoor concerts, tending to a garden, attending all kinds of reunions, driving with the top down. Ahhh…
While the grown-up activities are certainly fun, there is no better time to tap your inner child by wearing something whimsical. How about a skirt covered with pink flamingos, a handbag that looks like a picnic basket, lemon-drop earrings or sandals decorated with colorful pompoms and charms? Starting now, you have 15 weekends to enjoy before Labor Day. So here are 15 finds to put a smile on your face and get your summer started.
-
1. J. Crew Skirt
$138; jcrew.com
-
2. Soludos Shoes
$75; soludos.com
-
3. ÊTRE CÉCILE T-Shirt
$130; mytheresa.com
-
4. Tory Burch Pants
$250; toryburch.com
-
5. DOLCE & GABBANA Earrings
$595; net-a-porter.com
-
6. MARY KATRANTZOU Clutch
$350 (originally $500); matchesfashion.com
-
7. MABU BY MARIA BK Sandals
$185; net-a-porter.com
-
8. MES DEMOISELLES Dress
$188; matchesfashion.com
-
9. Sophia Webster Sandals
$263 (originally $375); saksfifthavenue.com
-
10. Gap Tee
$21 (originally $27); gap.com
-
11. EUGENIA KIM Hat
$455; net-a-porter.com
-
12. ANYA HINDMARCH Tote
$479 (originally $795); barneys.com
-
13. VICTORIA, VICTORIA BECKHAM Top
$365; net-a-porter.com
-
14. Frances Valentine Bag
$228) (originally $325); bloomingdales.com
-
15. J. Crew Sandals
$278; jcrew.com