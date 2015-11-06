5 Stylish Suits That Will Actually Fit Petite Women

There's something irresistible about a power suit. But when the fit isn't right, it can quickly take your look from sleek to frumpy, especially when your height clocks in at under 5'3''. When shopping for your suit, focus on clean lines and flattering fitted cuts—boxy and oversized silhouettes will drown your figure. We tasked ourselves with the goal to find the best separates and scoured the market for the five chicest petite-friendly suits that you can wear at work or for a night out on the town.
-
1. Cropped
Cropped pants can have a leg-lengthening effect—make sure to find a fitted pair that's cut slim, especially around the ankle.
Shop the suit: Banana Republic jacket, $198; bananarepublic.com. Banana Republic trouser, $98; bananarepublic.com.
-
2. An All-White Suit
Don't let an all-white suit intimidate you—find a set that's sized to fit petites. An open-front blazer, like this one, allows for layering, and a slim fit trouser will flatter your legs.
Shop the suit: Topshop jacket, $125; topshop.com. Topshop trousers, $68; topshop.com.
-
3. Pinstripes
For a more relaxed boyish look, try a straight-cut blazer and pants, but achieve an elongating effect with pinstripes. Fun fact:YAM Bonpoint is actually a line for teenagers, but its biggest customers are petite women!
Shop the suit: YAM Bonpoint, $465; bonpoint.com. YAM Bonpoint, $245; bonpoint.com.
-
4. A Modern Take
Go for an updated black suit—this utilitarian-style jacket will help accentuate curves with its belted cinched-in waist. A basic black pant with minimal details and a tiny flare will also help lengthen your legs.
Shop the suit: Theory, $455; theory.com. Theory, $275; theory.com.
-