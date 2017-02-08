Shop the Striped Track Pants All of the Celebs Are Wearing

Some of the very best-dressed street style stars have been spotted wearing these chic tracksuit-inspired pants. We've tracked them down and now, you can buy the same exact pairs. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on where you can find these seven celeb-approved looks—just in time for fashion week.
Prepare to look extremely sporty-chic.
1. Kendall Jenner
Shop the look: Adidas x Raf Simons sneakers, $400; barneys.com. Ports 1961 jacket; gilt.com for similar styles. Vetements pants, $770; fwrd.com.
2. Gigi Hadid
Shop the look: Mother jeans, $228; shopbop.com. Stuart Weitzman boots, $373; stuartweitzman.com. Elizabeth and James sunglasses, $185; neimanmarcus.com for a smilar style.
3. Bella Hadid
Shop the look: MM6 Maison Margiela sneakers, $395; shopstyle.com. Vetements x Juicy Couture sweatshirt, $880; matchesfashion.com. Vetements jacket, 825; ssense.com. Carrera sunglasses, $169; smartbuyglasses.com. Louis Vuitton backpack, $1,910; louisvuitton.com. Gucci pants, $680; gucci.com.
4. Olivia Palermo
Shop the look: Rebecca Minkoff blouse, $128; rebeccaminkoff.com for a similar style. Dior sunglasses, $430; neimanmarcus.com for a similar style. Zara pants (no longer available). For a similar style: Express pants, $98; express.com.
5. Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Shop the look: Ray-Ban sunglasses, $150; shopbop.com. Tom Ford bag, $1,770; net-a-porter.com. Saint Laurent jacket; nordstrom.com for similar styles. Chloé pants, $319, originally $1,295; barneys.com.
6. Sarah Jessica Parker
Shop the look: SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker pumps, $385; bloomingdales.com. Aris von Arnim sweater; bloomingdales.com for similar styles. Tory Sport pants, $135; barneys.com.
7. Hilary Duff
Shop the look: Tibi blazer, $450; net-a-porter.com. Lee Savage clutch (for a similar color), $1,496; net-a-porter.com. Schutz Amatista heels, $113; revolve.com. Tibi pants, $395; net-a-porter.com.