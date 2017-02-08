Shop the Striped Track Pants All of the Celebs Are Wearing

Shop the Striped Track Pants All of the Celebs Are Wearing
KEVY/AKM-GSI (2); Robert O'Neil/Splash News
February 8, 2017 @ 12:30 PM
by: Marina Budarina-Sánchez (reporting) and Anna Hecht (text)

Some of the very best-dressed street style stars have been spotted wearing these chic tracksuit-inspired pants. We've tracked them down and now, you can buy the same exact pairs. Keep scrolling for the inside scoop on where you can find these seven celeb-approved looks—just in time for fashion week.

VIDEO: Inside Kendall and Kylie Jenner's N.Y.F.W Penthouse

 

Prepare to look extremely sporty-chic.

Sponsored Stories

Powered By ZergNet

Must Reads

 
 
Back to Top