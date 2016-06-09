Perfect Pairing: Statement Earrings and Off-the-Shoulder Tops

When it comes to summer trends, there are some that are just classic. Case in point: the off-the-shoulder top. Though it seems that the breezy style is new, 50’s style icons like Grace Kelly and Brigitte Bardot we’re seen wearing these shoulder-baring blouses long before the 2014 revival.

Fast-forward to summer 2016 and this top is still going strong. Whether you are sporting solid or printed iterations of the blouse, it continues to feel fresh.

Our three favorite words: add to cart. Sign up for our new shopping newsletter for exclusive discounts, celeb inspo, & more. Sign Up

When exposing this area of your body, try adding a statement earring to show off your gorgeous face and swan-like neck. It’s a super easy styling trick, but it creates just the right amount of drama. Marry a sculptural silver earring with a gingham top or a multi-colored confetti pair with a crisp white poplin style. Below, four perfect combos to try this summer.