Mar 16, 2018 @ 11:00 AM
Shop Star Bikinis
-
-
2. Drew BarrymoreBarrymore wore her birthday suit in Hawaii-her Lisa Curran bandeau bikini birthday suit, that is. She bought the suit in two colors for a celebratory beachside bash.
BUY DREW'S BIKINI NOW
$140; at shopbop.com
-
3. Cameron DiazDiaz walked the beach in Hawaii in a delicious Lollipop suit from Le Doux. Call 888-284-2420 for stores or improvise her look with the Buttercup top in emerald green from L*Space and Bright Stripe bottoms from Salinas.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Top, $61; at instyleswimwear.com.
Bottoms, $39.99; at urbanoutfitters.com
-
4. Jessica BielBiel highlighted her athletic curves during a vacation in Puerto Rico in a playful brown-and-pink argyle suit by Kerry Cushman; skirted bottoms provide extra coverage during beach fun.
BUY JESSICA'S BIKINI NOW
$186; at kushcush.com
-
5. Kate HudsonHudson emerged from the ocean in Maui in a simple but classic string bikini. Look sexy on the beach in similar separates from Cosabella Mare.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Top, $60; at chicmystique.com
Bottoms, $60; at chicmystique.com
-
6. Jessica AlbaAlba flaunted her famous form in South Beach, Miami in a two-toned suit from Vitamin A. Score the cute combination in a magenta bandeau top and light copper bikini bottoms from American Apparel.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Top, $25; at americanapparel.net
Bottoms, $25; at americanapparel.net
For more star bikinis, check out BeyoncÃ©'s cover shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.
-
7. RihannaThe songstress prowled Barbados in a tiger-print suit with jeweled detail. No need for an S.O.S.-this Michael Kors bandeau bikini will give you her wild style.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$256; at michaelkors.com
-
8. Lindsay LohanLohan went high style in the Bahamas in a Lunazul black bikini and a coordinating fedora. Bring your own chic to the beach in a reversible Fabucci two-piece and a fedora from Luxury Divas.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Bikini, $166; at shopbop.com.
Fedora, $19.99; at marketworks.com.
-
9. PenÃ©lope CruzThe actress sported a floral-print Diane von Furstenberg suit while bodyboarding in the Caribbean. Get this actress-tested bikini for your next day on the waves.
BUY PENELOPE'S BIKINI NOW
Top, $52.90; at nordstrom.com
Bottoms, $52.90; at nordstrom.com
-
10. Sienna MillerThe British beauty plays it cool in Tulum, Mexico in the Torey suit from Vix. Chain detailing gives the nautical-inspired bikini some extra edge.
BUY SIENNA'S BIKINI NOW
$122; at vixswimwear.com
-
11. Charlize TheronTheron was the apple of her dogs' eyes in Malibu in her striped string bikini. Fetch a nautically-inspired suit from Venus for a Charlize-like look.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Bikini, $49; at venus.com
-
12. Vanessa MinnilloMinnillo wore a bright striped Vitamin A bikini to walk in the waves with Nick Lachey. Her suit is available from Boutique to You-hunky boyfriend not included.
BUY VANESSA'S BIKINI NOW
Top, $79; at boutiquetoyou.com. Bottom, $75; at boutiquetoyou.com.
-
13. Christina ApplegateApplegate vacationed in style in a black bikini with grommet detailing. Get the look in this ruffled two-piece from Maya.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Bikini, $165; at couturecandy.com.
-
14. Nicole ScherzingerThe Pussycat Dolls frontwoman splashed in the sea in a tan two-piece. A pale shimmery Miracle Bra suit from Victoria's Secret will give you her look-and her curves.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Top, $24.99; at victoriassecret.com. Bottom, $15.99; at victoriassecret.com.
-
15. Alyson HanniganHannigan caught a surprise wave in her green striped bikini-the perfect suit for a famous redhead! Pick up a moss-green Anne Cole suit for a flattering look, whatever your hair color.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Top, $54; at nordstrom.com. Bottom, $38; at nordstrom.com.
-
16. Kirsten DunstDunst kept her cool in Maui in a black bandeau bikini topped with bright white shades from Luella. Get a similar look with separates from the Victoria's Secret Beach Sexy collection and sunnies from Fred Flare.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Top, $15; at victoriassecret.com
Bottoms, $14; at victoriassecret.com
Sunglasses, $9; at fredflare.com
-
17. Denise RichardsThe actress bared her famous bikini bod in the Honolulu sun in a wine-colored two-piece from Vix. Get a similar look with the striped Neverland suit from Pompei Beach.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$72; at instyleswimwear.com
-
18. Ashlee SimpsonSimpson waded in the water in Honolulu in a rugby-striped Roxy two-piece. Get a similar effect with the Tennis Stripe halter top and tie bottoms from Juicy Couture.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$140; at bloomingdales.com
-
19. Molly SimsSims did Sports Illustrated proud in a colorful string suit while hosting a beach party in Malibu. Get the former swimsuit model's look with the Eye of the Tiger print top and keyhole bottoms from Love Surf Love.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$86 at swimwearboutique.com
-
20. Nicole RichieRichie piled on the accessories to add some color to a classic black two-piece during an afternoon in Malibu. Buy a string bikini from Old Navy and you too can afford to splurge on some beach-chic baubles.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Top, $12.50; at oldnavy.com
Bottoms, $12.50; at oldnavy.com
-
-
22. PinkPink paired her skull-printed triangle top with plain black bottoms for a little-yes, just a little-conservative touch. Get her Miami style with a Rock n' Roll High Skull bikini top from Holmes Swimwear and hipster bottoms in black from L*Space.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Top, $96 (sold as set); at susanholmes.net
Bottoms, $59; at everythingbutwater.com
-
23. Evangeline LillyThe Lost star made waves in Hawaii in bright floral separates. Get similar surfer-girl style in a beaded bikini from Op.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$50.98; at victoriassecret.com
-
24. Keira KnightleyKnightley showed off her toned abs in Hawaii in a candy-striped bandeau suit. Get your bikini wardrobe in good shape with the Heart Breaker suit in red-and-white stripes from Wet Seal.
BUY ONLINE NOW
Top, $15; at wetseal.com
Bottoms, $15; at wetseal.com
-
25. Gisele BündchenThe athletic supermodel wore a double-strap string bikini on a St. Bart's windsurfing outing. Try the Metallic Square two-piece from Lisa Curran for look-alike appeal.
BUY ONLINE NOW
$160; at shopbop.com
Powered By ZergNet
Must Reads
Mar 15, 2018 @ 2:00 PM
How to Wear The Off-the-Shoulder Trend in 2018
Mar 15, 2018 @ 9:45 AM
Khloé Kardashian's Pregnancy Craving Is a Carb Lover's Dream
Mar 14, 2018 @ 9:15 AM
These Booty-Sculpting Leggings Are Famous in London
Mar 13, 2018 @ 5:15 PM
How To Wear Leggings to Work
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:30 PM
These New Arrivals at Shopbop Are Guaranteed to Sell Out
Mar 13, 2018 @ 1:15 PM
8 Easter Outfits Designed for Your Kids' Personality
Mar 13, 2018 @ 9:00 AM