Shop Spring’s Prettiest Pleated Skirts

Get ready to sashay! Nothing says spring like a long, breezy pleated or gathered skirt. This utterly feminine shape practically invites you to go outside and get moving.

Play up the hourglass effect by pairing it with a fitted top or tucked-in shirt. If the weather calls for a jacket, choose a boxy cropped shape or a belted topper—you always want to keep the focus on your waist! Concerned that pleats may add volume to your hips? Then, go for fluid fabrics and gentle folds rather than stiff knife-pleats. The pleats themselves can create a slimming vertical effect and an all-over print can keep the eye moving.

For more of Cindy's age-wise style advice, visit Apprécier.com.

I love the idea of adding an oversized earring, whether it’s a chandelier, a hoop or a drop. It’s in keeping with the dolce vita vibe. Knee-length versions work with almost any shoe shape, ranging from a high-heeled pump to a platform sandal to a pointy-toed flat. Longer lengths work best with a kitten heel, a wedge, an espadrille or a strappy flat sandal. But, I suggest keeping your footwear fancy-free, just in case you feel like twirling…or skipping!

