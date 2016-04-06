9 Spring Jumpsuits that Have Us Stashing Our Dresses

With the arrival of spring comes a slew of formal occasions, from baby showers to graduation parties and, even, weddings. Rather than looking through or closets or shopping for a new dress, we're excited to try something new. Enter: the jumpsuit.
Not only do these one-piece wonders make getting dressed super simple (they are instant outfit-makers for a reason) jumpsuits are also extremely comfortable, making dancing the night away at our best friend's wedding completely doable. From wide-leg options to those adorned with ruffles, below 9 jumpsuits to buy this season. Just style with a lace-up heel and statement earring and you're good to go
1. HALSTON HERITAGE
This taupe weightless georgette number complements every skin tone.
$595; net-a-porter.com
2. Misha Collection
An all-white look is just as sharp as a button-front shirt.
$350; mishacollection.com
3. Rebecca Minkoff
Style this option with platform heels and a mini clutch for an edgy night look.
$164 (originally $328); rebeccaminkoff.com
4. Zara
Embrace the '70s trend with a burnt orange jumpsuit.
$70; zara.com
5. Misha Nonoo
We love the lace-up detail and flared legs of this jumpsuit.
$695; mishanonoo.com
6. SELF-PORTRAIT
Show some skin in this cutout style.
$590; net-a-porter.com
7. Jay Godfrey
A baby pink wide-leg option is ultra-feminine in the best of ways.
$$495; intermixonline.com
8. Boden
Introducing the little black jumpsuit.
$71 (originally $238); bodenusa.com
9. Topshop
This halter jumpsuit with a belted waist will show off your curves in all the right ways.
$130; topshop.com