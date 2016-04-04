Shop a Spring Dress a Day: The New Way to Wear Florals

Despite the forecast, spring is on its way in, and with that comes all things pretty and feminine—just not too feminine. This season is all about girly looks that aren't overly sweet. So yes, florals are still in, but this time around, we're seeing a cool, modern take on the typically too-pretty print (a trend that, as it turns out, will last us all the way to fall).

For today's spring dress pick, we've taken up on the toned-down floral trend with this lightweight sleeveless Marissa Webb number that's perfect for any warm-weather occasion (think: weekend brunch, work, after-hour drinks). When paired with simple, chic accessories, like the ones below, this dress has all the springtime feel without too much added frill. Go on, get your cool-girl style in gear with this smart selection.

Courtesy (4)

Shop the look: Marissa Webb dress, $598; otteny.com. Vince bag, $495; shop.nordstrom.com; Cos earrings, $10; cosstores.com; Dune shoes, $140; dunelondon.com.