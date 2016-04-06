Shop a Spring Dress a Day: A Look That's Both Modern and Boho

It's easy to picture the bohemian—she's a free spirit, which materializes in crochet pieces, lightweight dresses (that flutter in the wind as she frolics through fields), and a lot of fringe. But a modern version of the classic boho has emerged this season, and the look boasts all the laidback trimmings of the original, but with a stronger, contemporary-cool edge.

And yes, we found the one dress that embodies this aesthetic through and through. This Apiece Apart design ($575; net-a-porter.com) is both bold (with its graphic spin on the classic stripe) and relaxed, thanks to its soft pleating, the long rope tassels, and the wonderfully offbeat color palette. We added on to this fashion sentiment with a stone pendant (embedded with diamonds for that dusting of modern-day glam), a woven straw clutch, and minimalist white slip-on sneaks. Shop out the look for yourself, below.

Courtesy

Shop the look: Apiece Apart dress, $575; net-a-porter.com. CVC Stones necklace, $3,040; barneys.com. Hat Attack clutch, $92; shopbop.com. Common Projects sneakers, $435; intermixonline.com.

— Market by Steffi Lee