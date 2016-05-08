10 Cool Cardigans to Get Your Spring On

It's spring, but the unpredictable weather often leaves us confused about what to wear. While we may be wanting to bust out our latest slip dress, it's often too cold, and yet we don't want to throw on last season's wooly layers. Enter: the lightweight cardigan. Usually crafted from cotton and silk, these seasonally appropriate sweaters ensure you're warm enough without overheating. And with fans like Amal Clooney and Emily Ratajkowski, they are totally chic, too. Ahead, 10 spring-ready cardigans to shop now.