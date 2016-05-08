10 Cool Cardigans to Get Your Spring On

It's spring, but the unpredictable weather often leaves us confused about what to wear. While we may be wanting to bust out our latest slip dress, it's often too cold, and yet we don't want to throw on last season's wooly layers. Enter: the lightweight cardigan. Usually crafted from cotton and silk, these seasonally appropriate sweaters ensure you're warm enough without overheating. And with fans like Amal Clooney and Emily Ratajkowski, they are totally chic, too. Ahead, 10 spring-ready cardigans to shop now.
-
1. J. Crew
Nothing says spring quite like gingham.
$90; jcrew.com
-
2. Gap
In a pretty coral color, this cardigan thinks spring even when the weather doesn't.
$50; gap.com
-
3. 3.1 Phillip Lim
This ruffled perforated style may be wool, but the open weave makes it totally breathable.
$531; mytheresa.com
-
4. Madewell
Wear this cardigan with stark white jeans.
$60; madewell.com
-
5. Banana Republic
Inject some color into your wardrobe with this lemon-lime cardi.
-
6. H&M
We're suckers for anything and everything striped.
$25; hm.com
-
7. Alexander Wang
Undo the top two buttons on this black ribbed cardigan for a sexy nighttime look.
$425; net-a-porter.com
-
8. Cos
There is something so softly feminine about this gray hue.
$49; cosstores.com
-
9. 6397
This pale pink option is positively dreamy.
$295; thedreslyn.com
-
10. Creatures of Comfort
This ribbed cardigan (it also features subtle sheer stripes) in sea blue will carry you all the way through fall.
$265; stevenalan.com