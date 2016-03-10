7 Skirts We Want to Get Wrapped Up in—Literally

While wonderfully demure midi skirts and '70s-inspired minis will always have a place in our hearts, we're all about the wrap skirt for spring. Think of it as a pencil skirt, but with a playful—and completely wearable—twist, thanks to the cool asymmetric hemline that the wrap-style silhouette creates. And clearly, the the wrap skirt is rapidly gaining momentum, if the street-style set has any say on the subject.
Case in point: Alexa Chung who hit the fall/winter 2016 shows during Fashion Month in a sophisticated navy wrap-style piece that she gave a preppy spin with a ruffled blue button-down and a gray sweater (draped over her shoulders). And because she's Alexa Chung, she gave her look an offbeat edge with a novelty clutch and patent zip-up boots.
Take a cue from Chung's style playbook and start shopping for wrap skirts this spring—we found seven of them to get you started. From pretty scalloped edges to one lined in stripes, shop our favorites, below.
1. Carven
A pretty scalloped edge will set your mini wrap skirt apart.
$390; mytheresa.com
2. A.L.C.
Try a more relaxed approach with a cargo-style skirt that boasts a cool eyelet detail.
$441; boutique1.com
3. Marni
Take the wrap skirt for a night out on the town. This bold one fits the bill with its blinged-out crystal buttons.
$1,730; net-a-porter.com
4. Pixie Market
For off-duty days, channel your inner cool girl with a frayed denim wrap skirt.
$88; pixiemarket.com
5. Topshop
Dress up this classic with chunky block heels or ground it with white sneakers.
$75; topshop.com
6. Zara
Go graphic with this black-and-white striped piece.
$50; zara.com
7. Edun
This is the perfect date night skirt—this asymmetric chiffon pleated wrap skirt is equal parts pretty and chic.
$750; net-a-porter.com