7 Pretty Pieces that Have Us Swooning for Ruffles this Spring

Get ready to channel your inner Jane Austen romantic, the spring collections were rife with ruffles. The detail swept the runways, including at (from left) J.W. Anderson, Peter Pilotto, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Michael Kors Collection, trimming hemlines, tiers, and sleeves with its frills. It's the perfect way to sweeten up any look. For a night out, slip on an off-the-shoulder ruffled dress or style a girly top with a pair of fresh white skinnies. Too sweet for your taste? Modernize the flounce with menswear elements, like with tailored trousers and brogues, or topped with a sharp blazer. Consider this the cherry-on-top of your spring wardrobe: play with the pretty trend with seven of our favorite ruffled pieces, below.
1. Wrap Dress
Bright red ruffles are here to make a statement in the form of an A-line wrap dress—a great way to spice up a look for your next party.
Trademark, $458; matchesfashion.com
2. One-Piece
Take your ruffles to the beach with this super flattering one-piece.
Lisa Marie Fernandez, $430; net-a-porter.com
3. Peekaboo Shoulder Top
Cut-outs and fun ruffles lend edge (and interest) to an otherwise classic top. Amp up the cool-girl vibe by styling it with distressed denim.
Topshop, $65; topshop.com
4. Modern Ruffles
Not into the girly thing? This sleek top boasts a cleaner, more architectural ruffle.
Dagmar, $148; farfetch.com
5. Off-the-Shoulder Dress
Bare your shoulders in this darling mini.
Zac Zac Posen, $525; scoopnyc.com
6. Asymmetric Skirt
Channel your inner salsa dancer with this asymmetric ruffled midi skirt.
Marques’ Almeida, $580; net-a-porter.com
7. Ruffled Hem
Embrace the cropped kick-flare trend with these ruffle-trimmed trousers.
Gucci, $1,100; net-a-porter.com