7 Pretty Pieces that Have Us Swooning for Ruffles this Spring

Get ready to channel your inner Jane Austen romantic, the spring collections were rife with ruffles. The detail swept the runways, including at (from left) J.W. Anderson, Peter Pilotto, Salvatore Ferragamo, and Michael Kors Collection, trimming hemlines, tiers, and sleeves with its frills. It's the perfect way to sweeten up any look. For a night out, slip on an off-the-shoulder ruffled dress or style a girly top with a pair of fresh white skinnies. Too sweet for your taste? Modernize the flounce with menswear elements, like with tailored trousers and brogues, or topped with a sharp blazer. Consider this the cherry-on-top of your spring wardrobe: play with the pretty trend with seven of our favorite ruffled pieces, below.

RELATED: 7 Skirts We Want to Get Wrapped Up In